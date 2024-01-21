The Canucks Close Out Their 6 Game Homestand With A 5-2 Victory Over The San Diego Gulls

January 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Canucks are ready to defend home ice for the final time this homestand as they battle against the San Diego Gulls for the 3rd time this season.

Minor changes to the lineup tonight with Artūrs Šilovs taking over in net tonight for the Canucks, going head to head with Alex Stalock at the other end of the ice.

The first two offensive lines remained the same, as John Stevens lined up with Arshdeep Bains and Vasily Podkolzin, along with Max Sasson centering Aidan McDonough and Tristen Nielsen. Linus Karlsson rejoined the group tonight for his 100th career AHL game and he played alongside Chase Wouters and Aatu Räty, with Alex Kannok Leipert lining up with Jermaine Loewen and Danila Klimovich to round out the front end.

Nothing new in the defensive zone tonight as the pairs Nick Cicek, Jett Woo, Matt Irwin, Filip Johansson, Mark Friedman and Cole McWard remain solid at the blue line.

The Canucks were looking for a better first period, looking to avoid a repeat of last night. Thankfully that was the case as Jett Woo was able to pick up the rebound from John Stevens and jam it to the back of the net for his 4th of the season and 1st of the game! The Canucks looked to extend the lead as they continued to outshoot the Gulls during the first. Filip Johansson was the next to find himself on the scoresheet as he jumped off the bench just in time to stop a loose puck, rip one through a maze of bodies, and into the back of the net. This goal was able to provide some insurance as the Canucks we're up by 2 heading into the second period.

The second frame saw the Canucks looking to use their momentum to extend their lead even further. Alex Stalock was unable to hold on as Max Sasson threw the puck in front to Danila Klimovich from behind the net, who was able to notch his 1st goal of the season and extend the Canucks lead to 3. The Gulls were able to get one back with 30 seconds to go in the second to cut the Canucks Lead to 2. Drew Hellesen was the goal scorer off a one timer from Sasha Pastujov.

The Canucks held a 2 goal cushion heading into the third, looking to pull ahead in the season series once again. Loads of pressure on Artūrs Šilovs as he made some great saves, ensuring the Canucks we're able to maintain the lead.

Despite catching multiple penalties, Abbotsford was able to successfully kill them off. Chase Wouters would come up victorious after picking up the rebound from Jermaine Loewen for his 5th of the season and 4th goal of the game. San Diego was not prepared to give up just yet as Glenn Gawdin grabbed his 12th of the season after pulling their goalie to get the man advantage. Jett Woo however, was able to capitalize on a loose puck, sending it all the way down the ice and into the empty net for the Canucks 5th and final goal of the game.

The Canucks come up victorious with a 5-2 win over San Diego and successfully pull ahead in their season series. Both teams will now jump on a plane and head south to San Jose to compete for the final time this season on Tuesday.

The Canucks return home next on Friday February 3rd to take on the San Jose Barracuda.

