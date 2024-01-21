Blue Jackets Recall David Jiricek, Assign Nick Blankenburg to Monsters

January 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Monsters and assigned defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Cleveland. In 36 appearances for Columbus this season, Jiricek supplied 1-8-9 with 20 penalty minutes and added 0-3-3 with two penalty minutes in three appearances for Cleveland. Blankenburg registered an even rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 3-8-11 with 20 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 18 appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'4", 206 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 20, was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24, Jiricek registered 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes. In 58 appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Jiricek posted 6-35-41 with 38 penalty minutes and was selected to participate in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic, although he did not play in the event. Jiricek was also named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December 2022. In 67 appearances for HC Plzen of Czechia's Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek contributed 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.

Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 event where he was named to the tournament's All-Star Team and recognized as the event's top defenseman. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

A 5'9", 178 lb. right-shooting native of Washington, MI, Blankenburg, 25, registered 5-12-17 with 20 penalty minutes in 49 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Blankenburg contributed 25-43-68 with 62 penalty minutes and a +50 rating in 133 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Blankenburg wore the captain's "C" for Michigan, helped the Wolverines claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship, claimed the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award, and was named to the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American First Team. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Blankenburg was named to the Big Ten's Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.