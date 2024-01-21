T-Birds Recall G Colten Ellis from Orlando

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Colten Ellis from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Ellis, 23, has skated in six AHL games in his career with Springfield, all during the 2021-22 season. He registered a 1-3-2 record with a 3.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880.

In 82 career ECHL games, the native of River Denys, N.S. has posted a record of 39-27-11 with two shutouts, a .904 save percentage, and a 3.11 goals-against average. Ellis was recently named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December when he went 5-0-0 with a .954 save percentage, a 1.58 goals-against-average, and posted a shutout with the Solar Bears.

For the current season, Ellis ranks fifth in the ECHL with a 2.45 goals-against average, tied for fifth with a .923 save percentage, and is tied for third in the league with 12 victories.

The T-Birds continue their road travels on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop in Wilkes-Barre.

