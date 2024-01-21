Condors Down Reign, 6-2

Drake Caggiula scores twice and the power play gets four as the Condors go 3-1-0 on the week

The Bakersfield Condors (18-11-3, 39pts) broke open a 2-2 game after two periods and cruised to a 6-2 victory over the Ontario Reign (21-14-4, 46pts) on Sunday afternoon. Drake Caggiula (7th, 8th) scored twice while Lane Pederson had two assists. Bakersfield's power play was 4/6 on the day.

Condors are now 17-2-1 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods. Jack Campbell stopped 27 of 29 for his fourth straight win.

Bakersfield has points in 12 of 13 games (10-1-2) and are now 16-1-3 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season.

The Condors head to San Jose Wednesday at 7 p.m.

NOTE: There will not be a Condors broadcast of the game. Fans can watch still on AHLTV and tune in on the Barracuda Radio Broadcast.

