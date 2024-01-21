Defensive Duel Sees T-Birds Fall in Penguins, 2-1

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-16-3-2) put forth a gritty defensive effort, but could not find enough offense in a 2-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (21-14-5-0) on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The T-Birds played a much more composed game in the opening 20 minutes on this day, and they were rewarded for their efforts at 9:02 when Jakub Vrana stole a puck at his blue line, raced ahead of the pack, and beat Magnus Hellberg on the stick side on a breakaway to give the T-Birds the 1-0 edge. It was Vrana's 11th point in 11 Springfield games, as well as his fifth goal in that time.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded in kind, capitalizing on a rush play to tie the score at 16:33. Vinnie Hinostroza drove the right-wing side, opening up a lane for the trailer, Owen Headrick, to snap a one-timer under the legs of Malcolm Subban to tie the game. Both Subban and Hellberg ended period one with 10 saves on 11 shots.

The Penguins piggybacked their late goal in the first into a go-ahead tally just 94 seconds into the second. After the T-Birds could not execute a clear from their defensive zone, Hinostroza swiped a loose puck in the slot, veered to the left circle, and then slipped a quick release through Subban's legs to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the 2-1 lead.

Hellberg continued a season's worth of stellar Penguins goaltending against Springfield, as he came up with all eight saves necessary in the middle period, with a little help from the iron as Vrana narrowly missed tying the game with a post-ringing one-timer.

Chances for both teams were nearly non-existent in the final period. Each of Springfield's two power plays came to abrupt conclusions after the T-Birds took their own penalty infractions in the middle of the advantage. The Penguins power play, which has endured a 2-for-40 drought, also could not solve the Springfield PK, going 0-for-3 for the game.

In the end, Hinostroza's goal to start the second period wound up being the final tally of this defensive battle, and the home side finished off the victory, holding Springfield to just 12 shots after period one.

The T-Birds try to bounce back on Wednesday night in Hershey in a tangle with the AHL's top team, the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

