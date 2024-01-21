Colorado Sweeps Season Series with 6-4 Win over San Jose

January 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Six different Colorado skaters found the back of the net, as the Eagles completed a four-game, season-series sweep against the San Jose Barracuda with a 6-4 victory on Sunday. Justus Annunen collected his 10th win of the season in net, making 29 saves on 33 shots. Colorado continued its hot play on specialty teams, finishing the afternoon 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

A mishandled puck behind the Eagles net would lead to the game's first goal, as San Jose forward Ethan Cardwell tracked down a loose puck at the top of the crease and banged it home, giving the Barracuda a 1-0 edge just 1:06 into the contest.

Colorado would generate a quick answer, as forward Jason Polin lit the lamp with a shot from the left-wing circle only 39 seconds later, tying the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would strike again 28 seconds later when forward Ben Meyers skated through the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister into the back of the net to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage. The goal would also signal the end of the afternoon for San Jose goalie Georgi Romanov, who would give way to Eetu Makiniemi in net for the remainder of the contest.

An Eagles power play would then allow Colorado to extend its lead, as forward Ivan Ivan collected a rebound at the side of the crease and smashed the puck past Makiniemi to put the Eagles up 3-1 at the 7:53 mark of the first period.

Colorado would go on to outshoot the Barracuda 14-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried its 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

San Jose would bite back just 2:37 into the second period when forward Tanner Kaspick lunged across the top of the crease and flipped a backhander past Annunen, slicing the deficit to 3-2.

Forward Kyle Rau would then even things up for the Barracuda when he snagged a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle and blistered the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3 at the 13:59 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would swing the momentum just 59 seconds later, as forward Oskar Olausson wrapped behind the net and stuffed a shot past Makiniemi to give the Eagles 4-3 advantage.

Still leading 4-3 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would add a little insurance when forward Riley Tufte tucked home a rebound from the top of the crease, putting the Eagles up 5-3 at the 6:47 mark.

San Jose would pull Makiniemi in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but it would be Colorado forward Spencer Smallman who would capitalize with an empty-netter from his own zone with 3:22 remaining in the contest.

The Barracuda would slice the deficit to 6-4 when forward Bradley Marek buried a sweeping wrister from the high slot at the 18:34 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest by a final count of 33-31. Makiniemi suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, January 27th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.