Game Preview: Condors at Ontario, 3 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (17-11-3, 37pts) @ ONTARIO (21-13-4, 46pts), 3 p.m.

A quick turnaround for the Condors who finish the week in Ontario at 3 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 3 p.m.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors head to the Inland Empire for a 3 p.m. matchup with the Reign.

LOOKING BACK

It was a season-high seven goals which propelled the Condors to a 7-3 victory over Calgary last night. Jayden Grubbe (6th) opened the scoring and the Condors never trailed en route to their second consecutive win over Calgary.

ALONE AT THE TOP

Seth Griffith had four points (2g-2a) last night and in the process, set the Condors new AHL franchise scoring record. It was the first four-point night for any Condors player this season.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in fifth in the division on points percentage with seven games in hand on today's opponent, Ontario. The Condors have a max of 10 games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 13 points separate first (Tucson) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding seven games in hand on the Roadrunners.

MICHIGAN MAN

Ben Gleason leads all AHL d-men with a 19.5% shooting percentage, connecting on eight of 41 shots this season. His career high in goals is nine (done twice). He is fourth in the AHL for goals by a blueliner and scored last night while recording a season-high +4

NO REST FOR BROBY

Philip Broberg had three assists last night, two of which came on the power play. He was also +3. Overall, he is a team high +12 and has 10 points (1g-9a) in his last 16 games.

SOUP'S ON

Anticipated Sunday starter Jack Campbell is on a nice run of late. Over his last 10 games, the Michigan native is 7-3-0 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He appeared in 90 games with Ontario over three seasons.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors only surrendered one even strength goal last night, dropping their even strength goals against per game average down to 2.10 a night. That is best in the division and third in the AHL. Overall, the team is eighth in goals against.

GOOD RUN

Bakersfield has points in 11 of 12 games, collecting 20 of 24 points on the 9-1-2 stretch. It is currently the best run of anyone in the division.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 15-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

HOFF HEATING UP

Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal last night and points in four straight games (2g-2a). The Toronto native has 14 points (5g-9a) on the season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario dropped a 4-2 decision last night at home to Coachella Valley. The Reign led 2-0 six minutes into the game, but surrendered four unanswered. They are 6-4-0 in 10 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in San Jose on Wednesday. There will be no Condors radio coverage of the game. Fans can still watch on AHLTV.

