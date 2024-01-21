Lohrei's Overtime Goal Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders

Providence, RI - Defenseman Mason Lohrei netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward John Beecher potted the game-tying goal in the second frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 shots to earn his 12th victory of the season.

How It Happened

William Dufour collected a puck in the slot that came down from the air and surprised the goaltender with a shot that snuck through the pads, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 16:12 remaining in the first period.

Beecher carried the puck across the blue line and towards the top of the slot, where he fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 44 seconds into the second frame. Alec Regula recorded an assist.

Lohrei controlled the puck in the right circle, spun off a defender, walked it to the slot and fired a snap shot into the upper-left corner of the net with 2:39 remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to victory. Patrick Brown and Reilly Walsh were credited with the assists.

Stats

Lohrei's goal was his first in the AHL. He has three goals in his first 27 NHL games this season.

Beecher tallied a goal in his first appearance with Providence this season. He has five goals in 39 NHL games this season.

Bussi stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, January 26 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

