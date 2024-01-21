Florida Recalls Mackie Samoskevich

The Florida Panthers announced today that they have recalled Mackie Samoskevich from Charlotte.

The rookie forward currently sits second on the Checkers with 26 points (11g, 15a) in 32 games and ranks in the top 10 among league rookies in both goals and points.

The Checkers are wrapping up their home stand this afternoon with a tilt against Toronto and will then head out on a road trip for the remainder of the month starting Friday in Springfield.

