Wranglers Fall to Condors

Tough one on Saturday night.

The Wranglers dropped their third straight game after a 7-3 loss to the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday.

Rory Kerins scored his 11th goal of the season for the Wranglers, Clark Bishop added his ninth, Ben Jones scored his team-leading 12th tally, while William Stromgren added two assists.

The Condors opened the scoring in the first period.

At the 2:48 mark, Jayden Grubbe broke in alone from the blueline and went five-hole on Oscar Dansk to give Bakersfield the early lead. 1-0.

Kerins would tie the game for the Wranglers at 6:01 on the powerplay when he took a pass from Mitch McLain in front of the net and whipped a shot past Condors' netminder, Olivier Rodrigue. 1-1.

Bakersfield answered back on a powerplay of their own at 8:22, as Seth Griffith set up Lane Pedersen for a one-timer blast from the top of the circle to restore the Condors lead. 2-1.

However, at 11:56, the Wranglers rushed up the ice with numbers and Bishop finished off the play with a well-placed wrist-shot upstairs on Rodrigue to tie the game. 2-2.

The deadlock wouldn't last long though, as Griffith finished off a partial 2-on-1 rush to put Bakersfield back ahead.

3-2 at the break.

The Condors powerplay struck again in the second period, when Griffith took a pass in the high slot and whistled a shot over the shoulder of Dansk. 4-2.

Later, Bakersfield added two more goals in a span of 22-seconds, first from Ben Gleason (16:29) and then Max Wanner (16:51) to extend the lead.

(G) Connor Murphy entered the game in relief for the Wranglers.

With a powerplay at the 3:57 mark of the third period, Jones chipped a backhand shot underneath the crossbar to close the lead to three.

However, Noel Hoefenmayer notched his fifth goal of the season for the Condors to put the game out of reach.

7-3 final.

