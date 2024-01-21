Condors Top Wranglers, 7-3

The Bakersfield Condors (17-11-3, 37pts) got a record-breaking four-point night from Seth Griffith in a 7-3 win over the Calgary Wranglers (22-12-3, 47pts) in front of 5,283 on Saturday. Griffith scored twice and had two assists. His first assist gave him 189 career points with the Condors, most in the team's AHL era.

Ben Gleason (8th) added a goal and was +4 on the night. Olivier Rodrigue got the win, stopping 26 of 29 shots. It was Bakersfield's second straight win over Calgary this season.

Bakersfield has points in 11 of 12 games (9-1-2) and are now 15-1-3 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season. They have points in seven straight at home (5-0-2).

