The Album, the Tour...the Game: Jonas Brothers Set for Grey Cup Halftime Spectacular

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







TORONTO - Fresh off The Tour in support of The Album, Jonas Brothers are headed to The Game - the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17. As headliners of the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, the Jonas Brothers will deliver their signature sound and patented positivity to Canadian Football League (CFL) fans gathered for the nation's largest single-day sporting event. Public Sale for the 111th Grey Cup begins tomorrow, June 4, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

"After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November," said the Jonas Brothers.

The internationally acclaimed group - comprised of Nick, Joe, and Kevin - has sold over 20 million albums around the world with multiple chart-topping smashes, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and two GRAMMY nominations across their illustrious career. The Tour circled the globe with sold-out stadium and arena dates throughout the past year, in support of 2023's The Album, which featured the laid-back, feel-good singles Wings, Waffle House and Summer Baby. The band's latest effort, in collaboration with country rocker Bailey Zimmerman, Strong Enough, was released last November.

The Grey Cup Halftime Show is presented by Twisted Tea - the Official 'Ready-to-drink' beverage of the CFL and its iconic championship.

"Coming off an incredibly successful experience in Hamilton in 2023, our excitement couldn't be higher as we look forward to the 111th Grey Cup," said Mike Masters of Moosehead Breweries LTD, which markets and distributes Twisted Tea in Canada. "Presenting the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show and playing a part in entertaining so many people is a dream come true. We can't wait to see what the Jonas Brothers have in-store for Vancouver."

Jonas Brothers' headlining performance adds another chapter to the CFL's ongoing partnership with Universal Music Canada, which has included in-game broadcast music, the stadium concert series and collaborations with the league's nine member clubs.

The 111th Grey Cup will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The championship contest and the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS - Canada's home of the CFL. Viewers outside of Canada can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

The 2024 Grey Cup Festival from November 10 to 17 will see fans from around the world descend upon downtown Vancouver for eight unforgettable days of team parties, football and family friendly fun. With a booming street festival, a live music stage, raucous tailgates, fans zooming through the air on zip-lines and much more, the Grey Cup Festival boasts something for everyone. Fan-favourite events like the CFL Awards, the Spirit of Edmonton and more return to shine the spotlight on football throughout the week's festivities. For additional information, including venues, schedules and all the latest news, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

