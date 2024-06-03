Elks Home Opener Start Time Moved to 2 p.m. MT

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - This Saturday will be a day to remember for Edmonton sports fans.

Saturday, June 8 marks the start of the 75th season of Double E football, as the Edmonton Elks open the CFL season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. With the Edmonton Oilers advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, which opens Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, the Elks are ensuring fans will have a full day of sports action.

The Green and Gold's historic season opener will now kick off at 2 p.m. MDT, allowing fans the opportunity to watch the Green and Gold as a precursor to the Oilers return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

"We share in Edmonton's collective excitement around the Oilers run to the Stanley Cup Final," said Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur. "There's nothing better than football on a beautiful afternoon, and that's exactly what Saturday will provide, as we open our historic 75th season. Saturday promises to be a great day for Edmonton sports fans."

Tickets for Saturday's game start at $22 for what promises to be an action-packed day at Commonwealth Stadium. Game day features the largest alumni autograph session in Club history pre-game (now from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.), a pre-game flyover from the Royal Canadian Airforce, debut of the Elks Fan Park, and a halftime celebration of Edmonton's 14 Grey Cup championships.

