Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton Season Opener Shifts to 2 p.m. MT Kickoff
June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted its Week 1 contest between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 8, to a 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET start time.
Originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET kickoff, the shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season-opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Roughriders' home schedule begins June 23rd against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Single game tickets are on sale now.
