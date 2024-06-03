Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton Season Opener Shifts to 2 p.m. MT Kickoff

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted its Week 1 contest between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 8, to a 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET start time.

Originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET kickoff, the shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season-opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Roughriders' home schedule begins June 23rd against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Single game tickets are on sale now.

