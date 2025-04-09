Roughriders Launch Flexible Ticket Options for 2025

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







It's under two months until the Home Opener and CFL Season Kickoff at Mosaic Stadium, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are giving fans one more opportunity to lock in their favourite home dates before single-game tickets go on sale: Flex Packs are back and available now!

The ultimate option for the busy sports family, summer cottage dweller or young professional, Flex Packs allow fans to customize a home game schedule that works best for their own unique schedule - securing the games and seats they want, and nothing more. Flex Packs start with a minimum of 10 online vouchers, which can be redeemed for any home game - including the Labour Day Classic - and come with big savings: starting at just $33.50+tax per voucher. From there, the vouchers can be redeemed in endless combinations, including 10 tickets to one game, two tickets to five games, and everything in between. Flex Pack purchases also come with exclusive pre-sale access to a home playoff game and the Grey Cup.

Roughrider Season Ticket Members are also offered flexibility with their season seats, with the ability to transfer tickets from a missed game to a future game later in the season or donate those tickets through Account Manager to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Regina and Area for a charitable tax receipt.

Looking for a gift or something extra special this season? The Watermelon Pack is available now and is another great way to secure your seat at two of our most sought-after games: the Home Opener on June 5 and the Labour Day Classic on August 31. The package includes tickets to both games, starting at $78+tax.

Single game tickets go on sale May 2ndat 10 a.m. More information can be found at Riderville.com.

IMPORTANT UPCOMING DATES

Tuesday, April 29

2025 CFL Draft (Canadian and Global)

Season Ticket Member Exclusive Draft Party at Mosaic Stadium (watch for your invite to be emailed soon!)

Friday, May 2

Single game tickets go on sale

Wednesday, May 7 to Friday, May 9

Roughrider Rookie Camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon

Sunday, May 11

Coors Light Roughrider Training Camp begins in Saskatoon

Saturday, May 17

Annual Green and White Game at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex in Saskatoon

Including State of the Nation with Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds, Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day and Head Coach Corey Mace.

Saturday, May 24

Season Ticket Member Exclusive Kickoff Event at Mosaic Stadium

Includes locker room tours, player autographs, STM gift pickup and more (details to come)

Friday, May 30

7 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium - Preseason action vs the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Thursday, June 5

7 p.m. - CFL Season Kickoff and Roughrider Home Opener vs. the Ottawa REDBLACKS

Secure your seats early by purchasing a Flex Pack or Watermelon Pack

