Winnipeg Football Club Posts $7 Million Operating Profit and Invests $7.1 Million in Capital Expenditures

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club has released its 2024 Annual Report, announcing an operating profit of $7 million and a $7.1 million investment in capital improvements at Princess Auto Stadium.

"We are very pleased with our overall financial results for 2024," said President & CEO Wade Miller. "This success reflects the continued support of our season ticket members, corporate partners and fans. They play a fundamental role in the strength of our Club both on and off the field."

In 2021, the Club entered into a new agreement with the Government of Manitoba and Triple B Stadium Inc. that established a Capital Fund dedicated to long-term stadium improvements. In 2024, the Club allocated $7.6 million to the Capital Fund and $1 million to its Operating Reserve, for total allocations of $8.6 million.

Miller noted that the strong financial performance allowed the Club to proceed with significant upgrades. In 2024, $7.1 million was invested in projects including the replacement of the stadium turf and field wall, renovation of the Bomber Store, installation of a new Daktronics ribbon board, fan experience enhancements on the 200 level, banner replacements, and the addition of two new grab-and-go concession locations. Outside the stadium, the Club improved the Princess Auto Pregame Tailgate plaza area by adding a permanent stage, a new BBQ shack, and permanent power and lighting infrastructure for safety.

Looking ahead, the Club has plans to improve the HVAC system in football operations, create a new and modern player lounge, install additional contactless security screening devices, and create two new luxury suites.

"The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability," said Miller. "We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, and will continue to invest in capital improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience possible."

