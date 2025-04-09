Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster

April 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American offensive lineman Matt Kickel and American receiver Reggie Brown.

Kickel (6-4, 323; Aurora; born: April 4, 2001, in Bolingbrook, IL) joins the Blue Bombers after starting 11 games for the Spartans in 2024, being named Second Team CSC Academic All-American, Second Team All-American by D3football.com, Associated Press (AP), and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He was also named NACC Offensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-NACC. He started his collegiate career at Arizona State in 2019, transferring to Aurora in 2020 and playing in 34 games from 2020-2024.

Brown (6-1, 195; James Madison; born: January 29, 1999, in Lakeland, FLA) comes to the Blue Bombers after he spent time last year with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Brown played his college ball at James Madison, earning honours as an Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-Sun Belt after pulling in 53 passes for 1,054 yards and nine TDs in 2023. He also set a school record with 202 receiving yards in a game against Connecticut.

He dressed for 45 games for JMU during his career (2019-23) and finished with 93 receptions for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns.

