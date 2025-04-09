Lions Sign Former North Carolina Central Standout Db Kole Jones
April 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed American defensive back Kole Jones to the training camp roster.
Jones (5'10, 185 lbs)- the native of Chesapeake, Virginia enjoyed a productive tenure at North Carolina Central from 2021-24, suiting up in 42 games and registering 150 total tackles (91 solo, 59 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Jones recorded an interception return touchdown in a 2024 win against Alabama State where he earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Week.
