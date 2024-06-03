Edmonton Season Opener on June 8 Shifts to 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET Kickoff

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted its Week 1 contest between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 8, to a 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET start time.

Originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET kickoff, the shift allows fans to attend or watch the Elks season opener, as well as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 2024 season is set to kick-off on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a Grey Cup rematch as the Montreal Alouettes head west to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The complete 2024 season schedule is available here.

REVISED WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 6 | MTL at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 7 | HAM at CGY | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 8 | SSK at EDM | 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 9 | BC at TOR | 7 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.