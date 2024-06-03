Elks, City of Edmonton Unveil 2024 Commonwealth Stadium Improvements

June 3, 2024

Edmonton Elks News Release







*EDMONTON - As the Edmonton Elks and City of Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium prepare to celebrate important milestones, the pair have announced several improvements to the home of the Green and Gold ahead of the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

The new season, which is the 75th in Club history and 45th season of events at Commonwealth Stadium, opens with a bang this weekend when the Elks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 8 (click here for tickets).

A host of fan-facing and behind the scenes improvements have been made at Commonwealth Stadium over the offseason, as the Club and City have combined to invest more than $2-million in stadium improvements.

"We're excited for what promises to be an exciting 75th season for our club. We have a strong relationship with the City of Edmonton and look forward to continuing our shared efforts to make Commonwealth Stadium a place for fans from across Northern Alberta to gather and enjoy Elks football," said Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur.

The enhancements are just the latest in the Stadium's long history, as the venue continues to evolve and host premier events.

"In supporting the 45th anniversary of Commonwealth Stadium, the City of Edmonton is proud to own and operate the largest outdoor stadium in Canada over the last 45 years. The Stadium continues to be in demand to host Edmonton Elks games and international sporting events, lively concerts, and cultural events," said Heather Seutter, Director of Commonwealth Stadium.

"While these stadium improvements will enhance fan engagement and visitor experiences at the Stadium, the City is hopeful that the province may make larger investments in the Stadium infrastructure to ensure modernization efforts can continue to move forward, as the economic impacts of major events continue to grow in our city."

In terms of specific enhancements, the following work has been completed:

Suite renovations: Thanks to a partnership with 180 Kitchens, every Elks concourse suite will have an elevated look this season, with refinished cabinets throughout all 22 suites on concourse.

In-suite food service: Suite holders will now have the ability for in-suite ordering during all events at Commonwealth Stadium. Suite holders will also be able to pre-order food in advance of events.

Legends Club rebrand: As part of the Elks' plans to celebrate 75 seasons of EE football, the Club has rebranded their season seat holder exclusive space in the East concession area as the Legends Club. This space will showcase EE greats via imagery and game-worn items, as the Club celebrates 75 seasons of football excellence. The Legends Club will officially be unveiled on Friday, June 7 with an event open to the media.

Family space: The Elks family space is located in the West concession area, and will provide a private space for families looking to feed infants and change little ones. Sensory kits are also being made available at the stadium.

The Brick Kids Zone: Also part of the Club's overall commitment to making an Elks game more inviting for young families, the team is also moving The Brick Kids Zone (previously at Clarke Stadium) inside the Commonwealth Fieldhouse, and keeping this space open until the start of the third quarter every game.

Jackie Parker's refresh: Also part of the team's work to showcase its history and improve spaces in advance of the 75th season, Jackie Parker's in the West concession area has received graphic upgrades. It will also feature new projectors and screens. This space will be activated as a joint indoor-outdoor space pre-game within the Elks Fan Park outside gate 2, and remain open indoor throughout the game.

New video production capabilities: Fans will experience the next generation of graphics in an elevated game day visual experience, with new in-game production and visual asset capabilities that give the Elks the ability to enhance game presentation.

Wi-fi and cellular enhancements: Infrastructure improvements in collaboration with TELUS to create better network connectivity for fans attending events at Commonwealth Stadium.

Concession renovations: Concourse concessions have received behind the scenes modifications that will boost the stadium's combined points for services for both food and alcohol to 32. This will result in a better experience for fans, who will now be able to purchase both food and beverage at locations that were previously only able to serve one or the other.

Point of sales equipment: Clover Sport systems have been installed throughout the stadium, ensuring the latest technology to provide faster, more reliable, and secure transactions for fans. This will improve the fan experiences and help to reduce wait times during high demand periods.

Washroom refresh: The stadium's concourse washrooms have been renovated, highlighted by new flooring.

Fans looking to be part of the upcoming season can still claim their spot with a season seat, including youth season seats in all sections at just $75. Edmonton starts their 2024 regular season schedule on Saturday, June 8, as part of the Club's Kickoff to 75 Week.

