RedBlacks to Hold Open Practice in Gatineau
June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA-GATINEAU - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be practicing at a different venue on Saturday, June 8, as the team holds an open practice at Mont-Bleu Stadium in Gatineau from 11:30am - 1:30pm.
The event promises to be an afternoon of fun for the whole family. On top of a chance to see the REDBLACKS practice outside of TD Place, RNation can look forward to inflatables, face painters, balloon artists, and a visit from the REDBLACKS Cheer Team. Merchandise will also be available for purchase, and the day will be capped off by an autograph session with the team.
WHERE: Mont-Bleu Stadium, 395 Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes, Gatineau, Quebec J8Z 3P9
WHEN: Saturday, June 8 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2024
- RedBlacks to Hold Open Practice in Gatineau - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stampeders Introduce New Seating Platform, the Coors Light Corral - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Sign WR Jerminic Smith to the Practice Roster - Edmonton Elks
- Elks Home Opener Start Time Moved to 2 p.m. MT - Edmonton Elks
- Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton Season Opener Shifts to 2 p.m. MT Kickoff - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Edmonton Season Opener on June 8 Shifts to 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET Kickoff - CFL
- Ticats Sign American Defensive Back Moxey - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Elks, City of Edmonton Unveil 2024 Commonwealth Stadium Improvements - Edmonton Elks
- The Album, the Tour...the Game: Jonas Brothers Set for Grey Cup Halftime Spectacular - B.C. Lions
- The Album, the Tour...the Game: Jonas Brothers Set for Grey Cup Halftime Spectacular - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.