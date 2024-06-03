RedBlacks to Hold Open Practice in Gatineau

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA-GATINEAU - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be practicing at a different venue on Saturday, June 8, as the team holds an open practice at Mont-Bleu Stadium in Gatineau from 11:30am - 1:30pm.

The event promises to be an afternoon of fun for the whole family. On top of a chance to see the REDBLACKS practice outside of TD Place, RNation can look forward to inflatables, face painters, balloon artists, and a visit from the REDBLACKS Cheer Team. Merchandise will also be available for purchase, and the day will be capped off by an autograph session with the team.

WHERE: Mont-Bleu Stadium, 395 Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes, Gatineau, Quebec J8Z 3P9

WHEN: Saturday, June 8 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.