Ticats Sign American Defensive Back Moxey

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, that the football club has signed American defensive back Jonathan Moxey.

Moxey, 29, has suited up in 50 games over his four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2019-23), registering 78 total tackles, including 70 defensive tackles, three interceptions and 23 pass knockdowns. The 5'10, 195-pound native of West Palm Beach, Florida, was named a CFL West All-Star in 2022, after posting a league-leading 13 pass knockdowns. The former Boise State defensive back spent time in the National Football League with the Tampa Buccaneers (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2017-18).

Moxey suited up in 52 games over his four seasons at Boise State (2013-16), registering 134 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, three interceptions, 34 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

