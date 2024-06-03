Stampeders Introduce New Seating Platform, the Coors Light Corral

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders announce a brand new, innovative seating platform - The Coors Light Corral - immersing football fans into a party atmosphere at McMahon Stadium.

Located at the northwest corner of the stadium, the Coors Light Corral is the perfect way to take in football action in a party atmosphere. The Coors Light Corral had a test run at the Stamps' pre-season game against the BC Lions on May 25 but the regular-season opener on Friday, June 7 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will mark the official debut.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of our innovative seating platform," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "This groundbreaking initiative reflects our commitment to engaging our loyal fan base in new and exciting ways. In creating the Coors Light Corral, we're hoping to enhance the game-day experience for our traditional fan base and hoping to connect with new fans that are looking for a different experience. We look forward to seeing our fans connect, interact and share their passion for Stampeders football like never before."

The Coors Light Corral features two sections:

The Loft

- A corporate hosting section located in the upper tier of the Coors Light Corral

- Capacity of 70

- Price is $95 per person (plus taxes and fees) which includes food

- Limited seating available

The Corral

- The general admission section which includes the lower three tiers of the Coors Light Corral

- Capacity of 250

- Price is $25 per person (plus taxes and fees)

- Standing room only

Both sections will have $5 small cans of Coors Light - the official beer of the Calgary Stampeders - on sale during Happy Hour from the time doors open until kickoff.

During the game, our full Molson Coors beverage lineup will be available in the Coors Light Corral.

To purchase tickets, visit Stampeders.com.

