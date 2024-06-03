Elks Sign WR Jerminic Smith to the Practice Roster
June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced Monday, the signing of American Jerminic Smith (WR) to the practice roster.
Smith, 28, rejoins the Elks after being released following training camp. In two preseason games against the Roughriders and Lions, the Texas native had seven receptions for 38 yards.
2024 marks the 75th season of pro football in Edmonton, as the Elks open a new CFL campaign on Saturday, June 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium.
TRANSACTION
SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER
Jerminic Smith | AMER | WR | 6'1 | 184 LBS | 1995-10-12 | Garland, TX | Southwest Baptist
