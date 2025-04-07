Riders Add Aussie Punter Bailey Flint
April 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Bailey Flint.
Flint (6'4-210) joins the Roughriders after suiting up for eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023. The second overall selection in the 2022 CFL Global Draft tallied 2,345 yards (1,911 net) on 52 punts, earning a 45.1-yard per punt average and a CFL career long of 78 yards. He also registered one special teams tackle. Prior to joining the CFL, Flint attended rookie mini-camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Collegiately, Bailey attended the University of Toledo, suiting up for 49 games over five seasons (2017-2021). He registered a career 8,426 yards on 209 punts and a 40.3-yard per punt average. The Melbourne, Australia native sent 33 punts 50 yards or more, including a college career-long 72-yarder, and buried 82 punts inside the 20-yard line. Bailey was a two-time nominee for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the best punter in the NCAA.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from April 7, 2025
- Riders Add Aussie Punter Bailey Flint - Saskatchewan Roughriders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add Aussie Punter Bailey Flint
- Roughriders Add All-American Pass Rusher Aaron Patrick
- Equipping the Heartland: Roughrider Foundation Investing $1.8M in Saskatchewan Amateur Football
- Roughriders Set to Host Coors Light Training Camp at USask Through 2027
- Two More Years in Riderville for the West's Most Outstanding Lineman Logan Ferland