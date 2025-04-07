Stampede Bowl Launches New Tradition

April 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







It was the dawn of a great new Canadian Football League tradition on Monday at Stamps House as details for the first Stampede Bowl were unveiled.

Stampeders president Jay McNeil, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president/CEO Robert Hayes and Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley were in attendance to reveal exciting new information about the Stampede Bowl, a CFL game that will be played at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, July 3 as the Stampeders play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The regular-season contest will be held on the eve of the kickoff for the historic Calgary Stampede festival.

"We're very excited to begin a great new tradition for the Stampeders and the CFL," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "The Stampede Bowl combines the marketing strength of the Stampeders, the Blue Bombers, the CFL and the Calgary Stampede to produce an event that promises to be an instant classic. We invite all fans to come join us as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth meets the Greatest Outdoor Show on Turf."

Highlights of the event include:

The announcement of rock icon Bret Michaels as the halftime musical performer (see separate release for additional details)

The unveiling of the Stampede Bowl Trophy custom-made by MST Bronze Limited, a Canadian art and design studio operating since 1983

Disclosure of the Presidents' Wager between Jay McNeil of the Stampeders and Wade Miller of the Blue Bombers with a $25,000 donation being made to Purolator Tackle Hunger by the losing team to the winning team's market

News that fans will be able to purchase packages that include a ticket to the Stampede Bowl game as well as tickets to select Calgary Stampede events. Through the collective marketable fanbase of all partners, the ticket offers will be sent to more than two million people

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.