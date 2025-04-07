Bret Michaels to Perform at Stampede Bowl Halftime

April 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Bret Michaels - a multi-platinum music icon as a solo artist and as the frontman for legendary rock band Poison - will perform at halftime of the Stampede Bowl on July 3.

The announcement was made at Stamps House on Monday as details were unveiled for the first-ever Stampede Bowl, a Canadian Football League game between the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The contest will be played at McMahon Stadium on the eve of the kickoff for the historic Calgary Stampede festival.

"Bret's music has been enjoyed by fans for multiple generations and his high-energy performance will be an incredible experience for all fans in attendance," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "Mark your calendars for this can't-miss event."

One of music's most iconic singer/songwriters, Michaels has sold more than 100 million records, digital downloads and streams worldwide and had numerous hit singles including Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Go That Far and Nothin' But A Good Time.

Michaels has also achieved success on TV. His record-breaking shows include Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Life As I Know It and the The Masked Singer.

