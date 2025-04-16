Riders Sign Receiver Jayden Horace

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver Jayden Horace.

Horace (6'1-180) spent two collegiate seasons (2023-24) as one of the top receivers at Fort Hays State University. As a senior with the Tigers, he caught 56 passes for 704 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

It followed an impressive 2023 campaign where he caught 36 passes for 579 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honourable-mention recognition. Over his two seasons at Fort Hays he scored 20 total touchdowns and was a lock for a first down, averaging 13.9 yards per catch.

Prior to attending Fort Hays, Horace spent his first two collegiate seasons (2021-22) at Allen University where he caught 83 passes for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns over 16 games.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.