Als Sign OL Hunter Poncius

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of American offensive lineman Hunter Poncius through the 2026 season.

Poncius (6'8'', 318 lbs) spent five seasons with the North Dakota State University Bison, appearing in 40 games. In his final year, the 24-year-old helped his team capture the national championship as he was a starter for the final game.

In 2023, the Buffalo, Minn. native received the MVFC Presidents Council Academic Award. He also earned the MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award four times and was named to the MVFC Honor Roll for five consecutive years.

