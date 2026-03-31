"That Was a Rocket!!!"
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Sebastian Cruz and MD Myers each found the net as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 3-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn their third consecutive victory to start the regular season. #usl #uslonyoutube
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