Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker to Professional Tryout

January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has signed forward Jack Becker to a professional tryout.

Becker, 26, made his Texas debut on Friday in a 4-3 overtime win against Coachella Valley after signing that afternoon. He logged one shot on goal and six penalty minutes in the two-game weekend series, before he was released back to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads on Sunday.

The Dellwood, Minnesota native has compiled 37 points (16-21=37) in 39 games with a +11 rating for the Steelheads this season. Becker totaled 33 points (12-21=33) as a rookie in 49 games for the Steelheads in 2022-23.

The Stars take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.

