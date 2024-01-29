Belleville Sens Battle for a Point to Start a Five-Game Road Swing

January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators began a five-game road trip with stops last week in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, earning a point over three competitive performances. Here's a recap of last week's games, before the Sens get set to finish this stretch away from CAA Arena with a pair of important divisional games with the Crunch in Syracuse, this coming weekend.

LAST WEEKS' RESULTS:

Wednesday January 24, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Milwaukee Admirals - 4 (SO)

The Belleville Senators continue to never back down, coming from behind again to earn a point in Milwaukee, with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Admirals on Wednesday night. Boko Imama scored early for Belleville, with Angus Crookshank and Tyler Boucher tallying late to force overtime. Kevin Mandolese stopped 4/7 shootout attempts against.

Friday January 26, 2024: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Grand Rapids Griffins - 3

The Belleville Senators controlled a lot of the play and were arguably the better team for some stretches of Friday night's game in Grand Rapids, but ran into a hot goalie and couldn't find the net, falling 3-0 to the Griffins. Grand Rapids goaltender Ville Husso was the difference, stopping 25 Belleville shots, as he played in a conditioning assignment from the Griffins NHL parent club, the Detroit Red Wings.

Saturday January 27, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Grand Rapids Griffins - 6

The Belleville Senators' offence came alive in Grand Rapids on Saturday night, but four goals weren't enough to help them get past the Grand Rapids Griffins, as they skated to a 6-4 loss. Angus Crookshank and Matt Highmore each had three points for Belleville and Josh Currie also scored for the Senators.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):

Standings, stats and transactions as of Jan.29/24

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 27 (13 G + 14 A)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 13

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 18

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 7

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk, #22 Garrett Pilon - 1

Plus/Minus: #25 Tyler Kleven - +6

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.48

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .920

TRANSACTIONS

None

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday February 2, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday February 3, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday February 9, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Super Friday)

Saturday February 10, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Women in Hockey Night)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.