Admirals Go for 11th Straight Win on Tuesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will go for their 11th consecutive win when they play host to the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday night in a special 6:30 pm start time at Panther Arena.

The Admirals pushed the winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 win over Chicago on Saturday night. Troy Grosenick got his second straight shutout with 18 saves and tied a franchise record with his 10th consecutive win as well.

Their current streak is three shy of tying the team record of 13 set during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. The Ads are also on a 10 game home winning streak, which is tied for the club record. Their last home loss was back on December 6th to, of all teams, San Diego.

Undefeated in 2024, Milwaukee has outscored their opponents over the past ten games by a combined 42-14 mark. In a remarkable five of those games the Ads have shutout their opponent with Yaroslav Askarov getting three and Grosenick two. Through 38 games the Admirals have allowed just 95 goals, which is the second fewest in the entire league.

Leading the offense is the white-hot play of center Mark Jankowski who shows 18 points (7g-11a) in the month, the most in the AHL. The Hamilton, ON native 13 points (7g-6a) in just his past six games, is third in the league with 44 points and first with a +30 rating.

Egor Afanasyev also continue to produce points at a prodigious rate with five multi-point games this month along including a pair of assists on Saturday night against the Wolves. Afanasyev leads the team with 19 goals and is second in points with 37.

Tuesday night's game is the start of a season-long five-game homestand for Milwaukee. They will host Manitoba on Friday night at 7 pm before taking seven days off for the AHL All-Star break.

