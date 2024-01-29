Anaheim Ducks Reassign Robert Hagg to San Diego

January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Robert Hagg to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), appeared in five games with the Ducks this season, including his Anaheim debut Jan. 11 at Carolina. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg has collected 16-47=63 points with 208 penalty minutes (PIM) in 343 career NHL games with Anaheim, Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner returns to San Diego with 1-3=4 points and a team-leading +7 rating in 22 AHL games this season. Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 224 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 17-37=54 points and 158 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.