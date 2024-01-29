Nikita Nesterenko Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Nikita Nesterenko has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 28, 2024.

Nesterenko recorded four goals and three assists for seven points (4-3=7) in three games last week, all wins by the Gulls.

At home against Abbotsford on Tuesday evening, Nesterenko scored the decisive shootout goal to lift San Diego to a 2-1 victory over the Canucks. On Friday, he tallied a goal and two assists to help the Gulls to a 6-3 win at Iowa. And on Saturday, Nesterenko recorded the first multiple-goal game of his pro career, potting a hat trick and adding an assist as San Diego knocked off the Wild, 7-4, to match their longest winning streak of the season.

A 22-year-old rookie out of Boston College, Nesterenko has totaled 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points (10-14=24) in 38 games for the Gulls this season. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native was originally a sixth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2019 NHL Draft and was acquired by Anaheim in a trade on Mar. 3, 2023. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks last spring, collecting one goal in nine appearances.

