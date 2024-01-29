San Diego Gulls to Host Women in Sports Night on Friday, February 2

January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold Women in Sports Night on Friday, Feb. 2 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. The night will feature a pregame Women in Sports and Events (WISE) panel and networking event, a shadowing program for local college students and more.

Kailen Sheridan, goaltender from San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Canadian National Team, will perform the pregame ceremonial puck drop. Sheridan helped the Wave earn the top record in the NWSL in 2023, earning the franchise's first NWSL Shield, given to team with the best regular season record. She also helped Team Canada earn gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was named the NWSL Goaltender of the Year in 2022 and earned the Golden Glove at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

The pregame WISE Women in Sports panel will take place in the Stella Artois Lounge from 5:15-6 p.m. and feature Alyssa Maitoza (Head of Corporate Partnership Sales, San Diego Wave FC), Stefani Polonia (VP of Sales and Service, Frontwave Arena), Juliana Spina (Senior Manager, Petco Park Events) and Theresa Villano Reed (VP of Sports Marketing and Management, Sparx Marketing). Immediately following the panel will be a networking hour, where guests will have the opportunity to chat with panelists and women around the San Diego sports community prior to puck drop.

Gulls Community Relations will host 20 local women college students interested in a career in sports for a shadowing program throughout the night and follow San Diego Gulls employees to learn more about various departments. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also donate $1,000 to WISE and recognize the organization during the Community Spotlight.

Tickets for the pregame WISE Women in Sports panel can be purchased at SanDiegoGulls.com/WISE. The ticket package includes a ticket to Friday night's Gulls vs. Roadrunners game, access to the panel and networking hour, and a Gulls Women in Sports belt bag.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.