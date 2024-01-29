IceHogs Weekly: Homestand Continues for Hogs with Three Home Dates this Week

February is almost here and that means a heavy dose of IceHogs hockey in the Stateline. Every weekend in February features two Hogs home games, and it starts this Friday and Saturday as Rockford continues its nine-game homestand. The Hogs are also at home for Fiesta Tuesday on Jan. 30 against the Manitoba Moose.

3-1 Loss at Grand Rapids

5-2 Loss at Milwaukee

5-3 Loss vs. Manitoba

Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Manitoba

2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials

Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids

$2 Beer Friday pres. by Bud Light

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba

25th Season Fleece Blanket Giveaway

Numbers to Know

Brett Seney leads the IceHogs with seven power-play goals this season.

The IceHogs currently feature 13 rookies on their roster.

David Gust ranks 15th in the AHL with 117 shots on goal this season.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jan. 30 - Fiesta Tuesday

Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

Tickets to game on Jan. 30 vs. Manitoba

Feb. 2 - Hockey Is For Everyone Night & $2 Beer Friday

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of inclusivity when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Tickets to game on Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids

Feb. 3 - 25th Season Fleece Blanket Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans will receive an IceHogs 25th season logo fleece blanket presented by BMO!

Tickets to game on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba

Hog Talk: Episode 8 - Luke Philp

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Blackhawks forward Luke Philp is currently recovering from Achilles surgery, and he joined the Hog Talk Podcast to talk about his recovery, is career season with the Hogs in 2022-23, and more.

The IceHogs hold the fourth spot in the Central Division with 36 points. Rockford is seven points behind Grand Rapids in third place with 43 points.

The Hogs are in the middle of a nine-game homestand that lasts until Feb. 17.

During the nine-game homestand, Rockford will face Manitoba (3x), Grand Rapids (2x), Texas (2x), and Chicago (2x). The Hogs are 7-9-1-0 against those four opponents this season.

David Gust leads Rockford with 31 points (11G, 20A) this season.

On Sunday, Cole Guttman and Louis Crevier were both assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks. Guttman has nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games for the Hogs this season, and Crevier has five assists in 18 contests with Rockford.

Cole Guttman (2G, 3A) and Colton Dach (0G, 5A) lead the IceHogs with five points each against the Moose this season.

Rockford has three players with double-digit goals: David Gust (11), Brett Seney (11), and Mike Hardman (10).

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was placed in concussion protocol after he played last Wednesday against Grand Rapids.

Forward Colton Dach has been cleared for contact but has not appeared in a game since Dec. 30 against Milwaukee.

Defenseman Austin Strand recorded his third career two-goal game on Saturday against Manitoba.

One of Strand's goals from Saturday came with just 1.8 seconds left in the second period, and it was the latest goal scored in a period by the Hogs so far this season.

Player Profile

# 70 Cole Guttman (F)

Guttman, 24, was assigned to Rockford on Sunday from the Chicago Blackhawks. So far with Chicago this season, the Northridge, California native has eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 NHL games. Guttman was named Rockford's Rookie of the Year last season after posting 30 points (16G, 14A) in 39 AHL games.

