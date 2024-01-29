IIHF Women's World Championship Opening Night Tickets on Sale

Utica N.Y. - USA Hockey and the Adirondack Bank Center announced today that IIHF Women's World Championship opening night tickets are now on sale. The marquee event to start the tournament will feature Team USA against Team Switzerland at 7pm.

Tickets for the game are available now empirestatetix.com.

The U.S. has captured the gold medal at the Worlds 10 times, most recently in 2023, defeating Canada, 6-3, and has made it to the gold-medal game in all 22 of the World Championships, winning gold in six of the last eight tournaments (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023).

"This is going to be a historic event, and will begin with an unforgettable night to support Team USA on home soil," said Mohawk Valley Garden President Robert Esche. "Hosting this event is an incredible opportunity to show off our city, our county and our country on the world stage."

This will be fans' first chance to witness Team USA in person. The United States is hosting the tournament for the first time since 2017 when the event was held in Plymouth, Michigan. Other U.S. host cities have included Lake Placid, N.Y., (1994), Minneapolis (2001), and Burlington, Vt. (2012).

The 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship features the best women's ice hockey players in the world, from 10 nations and all 29 games of the event will be staged at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

The 10 teams are divided into two groups with the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Finland and Switzerland comprising Group A, while China, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Sweden make up Group B. In the preliminary round, each team will play the other four teams in its group.

All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advance to the quarterfinals on April 11, with the winners facing off in the semifinals on April 13. The two semifinals winners will play for gold on April 14, with the losing two teams competing for bronze earlier that day.

More information is available through www.iihf.com or by calling the Adirondack Bank Center Box office at 315-790-9070.

