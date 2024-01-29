Amerks Partner with Local State Farm Agent Marie Molnar for Valentine's Toy Drive to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are partnering with Local State Farm Agent Marie Molnar to host a Valentine's Toy Drive to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital.

Donations are being accepted now through Friday, Feb. 9 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch in their first game back from the annual All-Star break.

"My State Farm agency is so excited to be teaming up with the Rochester Americans in this great venture to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital," said Molnar. "We love being plugged into this amazing Rochester community in as many ways as possible, and the Amerks are right there with us making it fun! Thank you so much for your support."

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unopened toys in the collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, beginning this week and during the team's next two home games.

Donations can also be made on non-gamedays during normal Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Any fan who donates between now and Feb. 9 will receive a complimentary voucher to the Feb. 28 game against Syracuse.

All toys collected during the event will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital in the coming weeks.

