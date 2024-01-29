Roadrunners' Kelemen, Koch Each Suspended for One Game
January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Milos Kelemen and defenseman Patrik Koch have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game vs. Ontario on Jan. 27.
Kelemen and Koch will miss Tucson's game Wednesday (Jan. 31) at Bakersfield.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2024
- Belleville Sens Battle for a Point to Start a Five-Game Road Swing - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls to Host Women in Sports Night on Friday, February 2 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners' Kelemen, Koch Each Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Admirals Go for 11th Straight Win on Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Weekly: Homestand Continues for Hogs with Three Home Dates this Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Partner with Local State Farm Agent Marie Molnar for Valentine's Toy Drive to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital - Rochester Americans
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Robert Hagg to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals Extend Affiliation Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month" - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 29th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Nikita Nesterenko Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego's Nikita Nesterenko Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker to Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- IIHF Women's World Championship Opening Night Tickets on Sale - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.