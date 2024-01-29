Roadrunners' Kelemen, Koch Each Suspended for One Game

January 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Milos Kelemen and defenseman Patrik Koch have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game vs. Ontario on Jan. 27.

Kelemen and Koch will miss Tucson's game Wednesday (Jan. 31) at Bakersfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.