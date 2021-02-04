Texas Stars Announce Broadcast Details for 2020-21 Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced details to their broadcast schedule for their 38-game season. All Stars games will be available for video streaming through AHLTV and a full remote radio broadcast is available at TexasStars.com/listen or the Texas Stars Mobile App.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, team broadcaster Brian Tosti, will not be traveling and therefore Stars audio will not be available through TheAHL.com/AHLTV on any of the 19 road games this season. While video streaming on AHLTV, home broadcasters for each opponent will broadcast audio during the 2020-21 season.

Tosti will instead broadcast all 19 away games remotely through the team's audio stream ( TexasStars.com/listen ) and the Stars mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Due to the nature of these platforms, there is no way to sync audio from the listen outlets to the video stream on AHLTV. Fans watching on AHLTV are encouraged to listen to pregame, intermission, and post-game coverage at TexasStars.com/listen during those breaks in the action.

All 19 home games played at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will feature a full Stars broadcast with Tosti on the airwaves on both AHLTV and the Stars audio outlets.

AHLTV is offering a "freeview" for all games during the AHL's opening weekend (Feb 5-8). Additionally, Stars full and half season ticket holders have received a complimentary AHLTV Road Game Package for the season as part of their ticket plan. Fans can register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 regular season.

In addition to live broadcast coverage, the Stars will conduct weekly game preview videos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube to catch up with the players and coaching staff and tease each upcoming series of games. Returning for the 2020-21 season is the Texas Stars Podcast, available on TexasStars.com/Podcast . The half-hour features will give a behind the scenes look at the Stars players away from the ice.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .

