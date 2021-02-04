American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

February 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Monsters will be unable to travel to Rockford for their games this Friday and Saturday.

The Chicago Wolves have replaced Cleveland as Rockford's opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6. Game time is 3:00 CT.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford, from Fri., Feb. 5 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford, from Sat., Feb. 6 to TBD

ADDED: AHL Game #391 - Chicago at Rockford - Sat., Feb. 6, 3:00 CT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.