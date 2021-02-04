American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes for IceHogs
February 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Monsters will be unable to travel to Rockford for their games Friday and Saturday.
The Chicago Wolves have replaced Cleveland as Rockford's opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6. Game time is 3:00 CT.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford from Fri., Feb. 5 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford from Sat., Feb. 6 to TBD
ADDED: AHL Game #391 - Chicago at Rockford - Sat., Feb. 6, 3:00 CT
The Rockford IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline, their 14th campaign in the American Hockey League and the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!
Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!
Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes for IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Chicago Wolves Add Game Saturday at Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes - AHL
- Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Iowa Wild
- Stars Name Forward Cole Schneider Team Captain - Texas Stars
- Brian Lashoff Named Griffins Captain - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes for IceHogs
- Join the Hogs@Home Gameday Experience and Win Prizes, Raffles and Receive Exclusive Content on the IceHogs Mobile App
- Teply and Kalynuk Join IceHogs; Bowey Re-Assigned to Blackhawks
- Watch the IceHogs' Opening Weekend for Free on AHLTV
- IceHogs Announce 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule