American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes for IceHogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Monsters will be unable to travel to Rockford for their games Friday and Saturday.

The Chicago Wolves have replaced Cleveland as Rockford's opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6. Game time is 3:00 CT.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford from Fri., Feb. 5 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford from Sat., Feb. 6 to TBD

ADDED: AHL Game #391 - Chicago at Rockford - Sat., Feb. 6, 3:00 CT

