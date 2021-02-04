Goloubef Returns to Belleville on a Professional Tryout

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Cody Goloubef to a professional tryout ahead of the 2021 season. Goloubef is a familiar face within the Senators organization, playing parts of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season with the Senators organization.

In 311 AHL games split between six teams, Goloubef has 34 goals and 88 assists for a total of 122 points. He spent his first six pro seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, splitting time between the NHL club and the team's AHL affiliates, the Springfield Falcons and Cleveland Monsters. He went on to have stops in four other AHL cities. This included a stop in Belleville during the 2018-19 season which saw him record 12 points in 30 games played for the Senators.

Goloubef has played 160 games in the NHL, suiting up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings. The 31-year old has three goals and 22 assists for a total of 25 NHL points.

The Mississauga native has also represented Canada on the global stage on two separate occasions. As a prospect, he was a member of the 2009 Canadian World Junior team that won gold on home soil in Ottawa. In 2018, he represented Canada once again at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, taking home a bronze medal.

