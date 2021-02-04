Iowa Wild Announces 2020-21 Opening Night Roster and Team Captains

Iowa Wild announced today the 2020-21 opening night roster. This year's roster features three goaltenders, nine defensemen, and 15 forwards. It was also announced Louie Belpedio, Gabriel Dumont and Cody McLeod will serve as team alternate captains. Mason Shaw was also announced as an alternate captain and is currently on the Minnesota Wild taxi squad.

The opening night roster of 27 includes:

Goaltenders: Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones, Joel Rumpel

Defensemen: Calen Addison, Josh Atkinson, Louie Belpedio, Fedor Gordeev, Daemon Hunt, Ian McCoshen Ryan O'Rourke, Keaton Thompson, Hunter Warner

Forwards: Adam Beckman, Shawn Boudrias, Jarrett Burton, Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Gabriel Dumont, Damien Giroux, Ivan Lodnia, Josh Maser, Mitch McLain, Cody McLeod, Tyler Sheehy, Dmitry Sokolov

Opening night is Friday, Feb. 5, as the Wild host the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena. Promotions for the game are $2.00 beers, presented by 100.3 "The Bus", until the end of the first period and $3.00 off all Captain Morgan products for the entire game.

Belpedio is back for his third full season with the Wild after beginning the 2020-21 campaign with Minnesota on their taxi squad. The Skokie, Ill. born defenseman was a two-year team captain for Miami University before starting his professional career with Iowa.

2020-21 is Dumont's 12th professional season and Friday night will be the 541st AHL game in his career. This is Dumont's second consecutive campaign with the Wild and is his fifth season wearing a letter in the AHL. The Degelis, Que. born forward was the team captain with Hamilton, St. John's and Syracuse prior to joining Iowa.

McLeod is entering his 16th professional season and second straight season with Iowa. Previously, he served as an alternate captain with the Colorado Avalanche for five seasons and has played a total of 930 professional games (776 NHL).

Shaw is currently with Minnesota as a member of their taxi squad. He and forward Will Bitten are the two most recent call-ups to the big club. Should he return to Iowa for his fourth season, he will have a letter waiting on his jersey. The Wainwright, Alta. native skated as an alternate captain with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL during his junior career.

