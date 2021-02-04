Stars Name Forward Cole Schneider Team Captain

February 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Cole Schneider has been named the eighth captain in team history.

Schneider, 30, will begin his ninth pro season and his second as a team's captain. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound winger was a captain of the 2018-19 Hartford Wolf Pack and has additionally served as an alternate captain in 2017-18 with the Wolf Pack and in 2016-17 with the Rochester Americans.

"(Cole) is a guy that leads by example, both on and off the ice. He's a new face to the organization, but he established his leadership qualities very quickly, and throughout training camp," said Stars Head Coach Neil Graham.

"We've had the chance to see him a lot in our division when he was in Milwaukee. I have nothing but respect for his, and the details that he puts into his game, and we saw that right away," Graham continued. "We expect him to be a guy who can help our younger players along. At the end of the day, we just want Cole to be himself. His leadership will come naturally."

Last season, Schneider collected 46 points (18-28=46) in 54 games with the Milwaukee Admirals, ranking second on the team in points and fourth in the AHL with a +25 rating. The Williamsville, New York native is an AHL veteran with 543 games played and 411 points (168-243=411) including 54 power play goals and 11 shorthanded goals. His most prolific season was in 2016-17 when he ranked sixth in the AHL with 63 points (24-39=63) in 71 games for the Rochester Americans.

The Stars have not yet named official alternate captains for the season. Coach Graham says they will take the first several games to evaluate and name two additional leaders in the locker room.

"We had so many guys step up in camp and show good qualities already. We just want to make sure that we give guys as much opportunity as possible," Graham said. "Yes, we have a young team, but we have a lot of guys doing things the right way, so (we decided) let's not jump the gun and make sure we are comfortable moving forward."

The Stars begin the season on the road as they begin a three-game trip to face the Iowa Wild starting on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.