Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Cam Johnson to Taxi Squad

February 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Cam Johnson to Columbus' taxi squad. Johnson posted a record of 6-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.77 goals-against average (GAA) and .941 save percentage (S%) in seven appearances for the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season and contributed a record of 13-5-1 with two shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and .925 S% in 21 appearances for Florida last year.

A 6'1", 205 lb. left-catching native of Troy, MI, Johnson, 26, went 11-16-5 with one shutout, a 3.80 GAA and .873 S% in 32 career AHL appearances for the Binghamton Devils spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19. In 38 ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Johnson registered a 23-11-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and .926 S%.

Prior to his professional career, Johnson supplied a record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and .914 S% in 102 NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning four seasons from 2014-18. Johnson helped North Dakota claim the 2015-16 NCAA National Championship and was also named to the 2015-16 NCAA (West) Second All-American Team, the 2015-16 NCHC Second All-Star Team, and the 2015-16 NCAA Tournament All-Tournament Team.

The Monsters' 2020-21 home opener is scheduled for Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The State of Ohio recently approved an attendance variance request from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse permitting the Monsters to host up to 10% of the arena's total seating capacity for games, allowing the team to admit just under 2,000 fans per game. Seat placement for games will begin with Monsters Hockey Club Members, with all other possible ticket opportunities being announced at a later date. The team's broadcast and promotional schedules will be released in the near future.

