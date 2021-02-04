Chicago Wolves Add Game Saturday at Rockford

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they will face the Rockford IceHogs in a 3 p.m. game Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Rockford MetroCentre.

The Wolves have added the game because the Cleveland Monsters, who were slated to play Friday and Saturday at Rockford, will not travel this weekend due to the American Hockey League's COVID-19 protocols.

While Saturday's game serves as Rockford's opener, the Wolves open their 27th season at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at the Chicago Wolves Training Facility at Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates.

The Wolves will announce their official Opening Night roster this afternoon.

This season's first two Wolves games can be watched for free on AHLTV as part of the league's Freeview Weekend. Fans can sign up for their free account at AHLTV.com. Affordable season-long subscription packages also can be purchased at AHLTV.com, but Wolves season-ticket members can get an even better deal by contacting their ticket representative, visiting ChicagoWolves.com or calling 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

