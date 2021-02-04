American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
February 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Monsters will be unable to travel to Rockford for their games this Friday and Saturday.
The Chicago Wolves have replaced Cleveland as Rockford's opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6. Game time is 3:00 CT.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford, from Fri., Feb. 5 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford, from Sat., Feb. 6 to TBD
ADDED: AHL Game #391 - Chicago at Rockford - Sat., Feb. 6, 3:00 CT
