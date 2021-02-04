Condors to Televise Six Games on 23ABC this Season

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. The Bakersfield Condors will televise six games LIVE on 23ABC (KERO-TV) beginning with both games on "Opening Weekend" February 12 at 5 p.m. and February 13 at 8 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights.

"We look forward to bringing Condors hockey into Kern County homes this season," said 23ABC VP/GM-DOS Jim Doty. "If fans can't come to games live, we'll bring the games to them."

All Condors games will be streamed through AHLTV, and available via Fox Sports Radio 970 AM and the iHeartRadio App.

Ryan Holt returns for his 10th season in Condorstown to provide play-by-play on all platforms.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS LIVE ON 23ABC SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 12 v. Henderson (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 13 v. Henderson (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 20 v. Henderson (8 p.m.)

Saturday, March 6 v. Ontario (3 p.m.)

Saturday, March 20 v. Ontario (3 p.m.)

Sunday, March 21 v. Ontario (3 p.m.)

Watch the Condors all season long on AHLTV. The official streaming platform of the AHL is available on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, tablets, and desktops. Condors365 Members will receive AHLTV complimentary this season. Non Condors365 Members can sign up for AHLTV for just $34.99.

